After the Salah flood: the 10 most popular players in the world

Mohamed Salah's move to Trabzonspor has landed with a bang, according to a Turkish report. The deal grabbed headlines far beyond Turkey, throwing fresh focus onto the Egyptian star's enormous following across social media.

According to the newspaper "61 Saat", Salah ranks seventh on the list of the most-followed footballers on the planet, with 106 million followers across various platforms.

Cristiano Ronaldo tops it. The Al-Nassr star sits at the summit with a colossal gap over the rest, his follower count reaching 964 million. Lionel Messi trails in second with 633 million.

Third place goes to Brazil's Neymar with 398 million, while France's Kylian Mbappé takes fourth with 178 million.

Also featured are France's Karim Benzema, the Al-Hilal man, in fifth with 139 million, and Norway's Erling Haaland sixth with 115 million, just ahead of Salah in seventh.

Eighth belongs to Colombia's James Rodríguez with 100 million, followed by France's Paul Pogba with 95 million. Brazil's Vinícius Júnior rounds off the top ten with 91 million.

Salah raises Trabzonspor's value

Salah's arrival hands Trabzonspor a huge boost in global reach, the Turkish newspaper noted, given the vast popularity the Egyptian enjoys across the Arab world and Europe.

Few moves could do more to lift the Turkish club's global profile. Salah's impact runs well beyond what he offers on the pitch, feeding straight into the club's marketing pull and its fan value across social media.

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