Real Madrid are slowly recovering from the fallout of the failed Rodri deal, and there is no doubt that this "setback" delivered a harsh shock to the Spanish capital club.

Firstly, an exceptional player slipped through their fingers, especially given that midfield is still considered a weak point in the side. Secondly, there was his imminent move to their traditional rivals, Barcelona.

In the hours that followed, the Madrid press seemed convinced that this failure signalled the end of the summer transfer window for Los Blancos.

Now the situation has changed. Every sign points to Real Madrid hunting for another midfielder. José Mourinho even hinted as much on Saturday, after the friendly win over Ferencváros (2-1): "We want a smaller squad, made up of 20 players plus the injured ones, such as Rodrygo, Militão and Ferland. But we also need a new player capable of doing what Bernardo does, meaning playing in several positions (in midfield)." It was a subtle move to pressure the board into signing a new face for the middle of the park.

Since then, the Madrid press has churned out story after story, a mixture of fact and speculation. The names of Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) and Kees Smit (AZ Alkmaar) have surfaced repeatedly, along with that of Ayoub Bouaddi, although all indications suggest the Moroccan will join Manchester City. And now the radio station "Cadena SER" has floated a new name to Real Madrid's management: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (31), the Olympique de Marseille midfielder.

Bear in mind that this is merely a suggestion from the radio station, and not, at least for now, genuine interest from Real Madrid's management in the former Bayern Munich man.

The 31-year-old Dane would bring a different character to the side. He offers greater physical strength, thrives in high-tempo matches, and stands out for his positional discipline.

True, he does not have the ceiling that Wharton or Bouaddi boast. But he would add vitality, balance and experience to a side in need of recovering some of its personality in midfield.

His relatively low price compared to the other options is an important factor, the radio station added. Whether Real Madrid heed this advice remains to be seen, especially as Newcastle are also chasing Højbjerg.