France's Moussa Diaby, star of Saudi side Al-Ittihad, has ignited controversy within the corridors of "the Doyen" over a picture he unexpectedly posted just a few hours ago.

Al-Ittihad are preparing to face Al-Khaleej next Saturday evening, in the opening round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League.

Posted via his official Instagram account, the picture has opened the door to questions among Al-Ittihad's fans. The player appeared in a place that seems to be outside the Kingdom, and that surprised some, especially with the date of the team's first matches of the new season drawing near.

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This uproar comes at a time when Diaby had already begun to win back the trust of Al-Ittihad's fans. He produced outstanding displays during the pre-season, then continued his eye-catching form in the clash against the UAE's Al-Jazira in the play-off of the AFC Champions League Elite.

The French winger was among the most prominent players in Al-Ittihad's big 4-1 victory over Al-Jazira, earning widespread praise from the fans after showing signs of improvement compared to the levels he produced last season.

Diaby faced strong criticism last season. A dip in his level and his failure to provide the expected contribution pushed some voices among the fans to call for his departure from the team's ranks, before the player succeeded in changing the picture somewhat during the recent period.