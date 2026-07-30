Another resignation has rocked Al-Ahli Saudi in the past few hours, following those of president Khalid Al-Ghamdi and German coach Matthias Jaissle.

Al-Ghamdi stepped down as Al-Ahli president after three years at the helm of the administrative leadership. Jaissle, who had worked alongside him leading the technical side throughout that spell, soon followed.

Now Saudi newspaper "Al-Jazira" have revealed a fresh departure, this time Hazem Al-Hazemi, a member of the club's executive committee.

No reason for the resignation was given, but the picture at the Jeddah club is one of clear instability in recent weeks.

Al-Ghamdi and Jaissle steered Al-Ahli to some historic feats over the past three years. They lifted the AFC Champions League Elite title in two successive seasons and ended a nine-year wait for the Saudi Super Cup.