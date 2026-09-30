David Kogan, chairman of the Independent Football Regulator (IFR) for English football, has warned Manchester City that the body holds powers to examine the suitability of club owners, directors and executives, following the club's conviction on 115 financial breaches.

The independent commission's ruling raises "very serious questions", Kogan said, and the regulator may use its powers if clear evidence of wrongdoing by individuals emerges. That falls in line with its mission to protect the sustainability, integrity and safety of English football.

Speaking in a statement published by Spanish newspaper "Marca", Kogan said: "The ruling of the independent commission raises very serious questions. We have the power to examine the suitability of club owners, their directors and executives, and we will use this power when appropriate, in the interest of protecting the sustainability, integrity and safety of English football, if there is clear evidence of malpractice by individuals."

He added: "This includes taking into account what the Premier League has investigated. However, given that the proceedings between Manchester City and the Premier League are still ongoing, we will wait for further developments. We hope the matter will be resolved soon for the sake of the fans."

English football's Independent Football Regulator was set up after the European Super League project was announced, with the aim of helping to stop such crises recurring. It exists to protect the game, and its powers include scrutinising the conduct of club owners and their finances to ensure they pose no threat to the integrity of competitions.

Manchester City maintains its innocence

City have until next Friday to lodge an appeal against the ruling. The club still maintains its innocence, insisting it holds conclusive evidence to prove its position.

Chief executive Ferran Soriano branded the entire case a "false accusation", and accused the Premier League of relying on "conspiracy theories".

All of this plays out while the legal proceedings between Manchester City and the Premier League drag on. Any move by the regulator over the suitability of officials or owners will hinge on how the case develops and where it finally lands.