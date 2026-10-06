Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Australia v Egypt: Round of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Karim Malim
Translated by

After the Mohamed Salah crisis: Abu Rida puts out the Egypt team fire in his own way

M. Salah
H. Hassan
Egypt vs South Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Friendlies
Egypt vs Angola
Angola
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
South Sudan vs Egypt
South Sudan
Egypt
South Africa
Angola
South Sudan
Jordan
Algeria
Tunisia

Two reports and a deferred decision

As the controversy surrounding the Egypt national team and the coaching staff led by Hossam Hassan and Ibrahim Hassan intensifies, the Egyptian Football Association appears in no rush to make hasty decisions. They are waiting for official reports to land and the dust to settle before resolving the outstanding files.

Ahmed Shobier, the media figure and former Al Ahly and Egypt goalkeeper, has revealed where Hani Abu Rida, president of the Egyptian Football Association, stands on the latest developments. Talk of Ibrahim Hassan being referred for investigation, he confirmed, is baseless.

Writing on his account on the "X" platform, Shobier said: "It was said that there is a referral of Ibrahim Hassan for investigation, this matter is baseless."

Abu Rida is waiting on Khaled El Darandaly's report, alongside the report from the Egypt coaching staff, before he discusses the crisis or takes any action. The Football Association president would rather let time cool things down and ease the tension.

What he wants, Shobier explained, is for the files to be thrashed out calmly, in a way that brings discipline and rationality back to the national team.

The relationship between the Football Association and the coaching staff is a priority for Abu Rida, Shobier stressed. So too is mending the relationship between the technical and administrative staff and the players, among them Mohamed Salah, Hamza Abdelkarim and Mohamed Abdelmonem.

The aim, he concluded, is to build a relationship rooted in respect and cooperation between all parties, with no belittling of the players, the coaching staff or the Football Association, so the Egypt national team can find stability in the period ahead.


ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google