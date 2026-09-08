After the injury: Hamdallah's status for the Al-Hilal match revealed

Abderrazak Hamdallah's involvement in Al-Taawoun's clash with Al-Hilal is in doubt. Press reports have revealed the Morocco striker's situation ahead of the Saudi Roshn League fixture, following his recent injury.

Al-Taawoun host Al-Hilal next Saturday at their stadium in Buraidah, in the seventh round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" report that Hamdallah won't feature in that match because of the injury he picked up recently.

Hamdallah suffered a hamstring injury during Al-Taawoun's goalless draw with Al-Fateh last Saturday, in the fifth round of the Roshn League.

That injury kept the Moroccan striker out of "Sukkari Al-Qassim" during today's surprise 1-0 defeat to Al-Hazm, on Tuesday, in the sixth round of the Saudi League.

The Saudi club themselves have revealed that Hamdallah needs a treatment period stretching over the next seven days. It means he'll miss the Al-Hilal match.

According to the same newspaper, Hamdallah could return for Al-Taawoun in the clash with Oman's Al-Nahda on 16 September, as part of the AFC Champions League 2.

Hamdallah has featured for Al-Taawoun in six matches since arriving from Al-Shabab in the last summer transfer window, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

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