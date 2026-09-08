Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Fluminense FC v Al-Hilal: Quarter Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025Getty Images Sport

Translated by

After the injury: Hamdallah's status for the Al-Hilal match revealed

Al-Taawoun vs Al Hilal
Al-Taawoun
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
A. Hamdallah
Saudi Arabia
Morocco

The Moroccan striker was absent from Al-Taawoun against Al-Hazm

Abderrazak Hamdallah's involvement in Al-Taawoun's clash with Al-Hilal is in doubt. Press reports have revealed the Morocco striker's situation ahead of the Saudi Roshn League fixture, following his recent injury.

Al-Taawoun host Al-Hilal next Saturday at their stadium in Buraidah, in the seventh round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" report that Hamdallah won't feature in that match because of the injury he picked up recently.

Hamdallah suffered a hamstring injury during Al-Taawoun's goalless draw with Al-Fateh last Saturday, in the fifth round of the Roshn League.

That injury kept the Moroccan striker out of "Sukkari Al-Qassim" during today's surprise 1-0 defeat to Al-Hazm, on Tuesday, in the sixth round of the Saudi League.

Saudi Pro League
Al-Taawoun crest
Al-Taawoun
ALT
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL

The Saudi club themselves have revealed that Hamdallah needs a treatment period stretching over the next seven days. It means he'll miss the Al-Hilal match.

According to the same newspaper, Hamdallah could return for Al-Taawoun in the clash with Oman's Al-Nahda on 16 September, as part of the AFC Champions League 2.

Hamdallah has featured for Al-Taawoun in six matches since arriving from Al-Shabab in the last summer transfer window, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth on the Kooora forums

Saudi Roshn League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google