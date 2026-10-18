Referee Busquets Ferrer took charge of the meeting between Real Madrid and Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu, which ended in a 4-1 win for Los Blancos in the ninth round of the Spanish league.

The website "Archivo VAR", which specialises in controversial refereeing incidents, handed Busquets Ferrer a rating of 6 out of 10.

Archivo VAR reckoned the positives outweighed the negatives, even with a match that threw up plenty of controversy from the first half onwards.

Most of that controversy, though, had little to do with the referee's calls. The absence of television replays throughout the match was the real culprit.

Three controversial incidents cropped up. Two of them got only a handful of replays, none clear enough to explain what had actually happened.

Beyond that, the on-field referee was not at his best on some straightforward situations, yet he reached a reasonably acceptable decision in the controversial ones.

Play stopped for almost three minutes while the video assistant referee reviewed a possible elbow from Guler on Pique.

But the technology could not find a camera angle that clearly showed the contact or how forceful it was. That message went to the referee, who in turn passed the matter on to the players. Busquets Ferrer had no way of assessing the incident himself.

Next came a tussle between Konate and Ruben Vargas involving a pull, which the referee left unpunished because he judged the ball out of reach of both players. Correct and acceptable, given the incident had no bearing on the course of play.

Finally, a correct penalty went Kylian Mbappe's way after a challenge by Castrin. The French striker got in the defender's way as he set off, and Castrin tripped him and brought him down.

Catalan newspaper Sport had claimed the referee's failure to send off Arda Guler amounted to a "farce" ahead of the Clasico.