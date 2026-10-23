AC Milan have condemned the racist abuse aimed at goalkeeper Mike Maignan on social media, after he was sent off in Thursday's 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth in the Europa League.

The Italian club issued an official statement on Friday, with the goalkeeper targeted online in the hours after the match.

The statement read: "In the aftermath of yesterday's match against Bournemouth, Mike Maignan was the target of serious and unacceptable racist insults on social media. AC Milan strongly condemns all forms of racism and discrimination, which have no place on or off the pitch, and the club expresses its full solidarity and support for Mike."

Maignan saw red in the 27th minute for pushing Tyler Adams in the face as Bournemouth lined up a corner. Marcus Tavernier tucked away the resulting penalty, and the hosts cruised to victory against ten men.

France's number one took to his social media accounts earlier on Friday to explain that his action towards the opposing player had not been intentional.

This is not the first time Maignan has suffered racist abuse. Back in January 2024, he led his team-mates off the pitch in Udine after being targeted from the stands, briefly halting the match.

Frustrated by Thursday's result, the club urged its fans to channel their anger in a correct and responsible manner.

Milan ended their statement by saying: "We must remain united as Milan fans and as representatives of Italian football. We all want to win, but we must do so in the right way, with dignity, mutual respect and class."