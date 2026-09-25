Kuwait face a difficult test against Iraq as they search for their first win at the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27". They are desperate to put right the mistakes of the previous round and regain their balance before the anticipated encounter.

Portugal's Helio Sousa, Kuwait's coach, called the match against Iraq a big challenge. His technical staff are working on the physical and technical aspects and correcting the mistakes that surfaced last time out, all in the hunt for three points.

Sousa said during the press conference before the meeting: "Tomorrow's match will be a challenge for us, and the last 30 minutes of our previous match were difficult, so we must play with strength and enthusiasm. We are working hard to improve our level, and we hope to achieve victory and apply our ideas in the required manner".

On the pressure, he explained: "The pressure is always there, whether we face strong teams or otherwise, and it is present in training and matches. We are working to achieve victory, enhance our capabilities and improve our performance to reach the desired goal".

The crowd came up too. "It is wonderful to have a big crowd supporting us, and the Iraqi crowd will certainly attend to support their team, but we will work to give our best," Sousa said.

Kuwait's coach added: "We are working to raise our level physically and technically, especially as the Iraq team includes players who play outside the country, so we are aware of the size of the challenge that awaits us".









Nasser Faleh, the Kuwait national team player, insisted his side are ready for the encounter. The players are chasing that first win in the tournament and want to correct the mistakes of the previous match.

Faleh said during the press conference: "Our preparation for the Iraq match is good, and we are working to correct the mistakes and prepare ourselves in the required manner, and we are seeking to achieve the three points".

He concluded: "It is natural for us as players to face pressure, and we delivered the required level in the previous match, but we were not successful in achieving the result, and we will work to make the Kuwaiti fans happy".

Under the tournament regulations, the top two from each group reach the semi-finals. The winner of the first group meets the runner-up of the second, while the winner of the second group faces the runner-up of the first.

Both semi-final winners go through to the final on 6 October 2026 to decide the champion of the twenty-seventh edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup.