Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-ESP-LIGA-ATLETICO MADRID-REAL MADRIDAFP
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

After the derby shock: Real Madrid fans demand an overhaul of the line-up

Real Madrid
Vinicius Junior
Y. Diomande
C. Espi
B. Silva
J. Mourinho
Spain
Brazil
Côte d’Ivoire
Portugal

Bernardo and Espai threaten Mourinho's principles

Anger has been mounting inside Real Madrid following the 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the capital derby. Fans and media alike are now demanding changes across the squad, convinced that the arrival of Jose Mourinho and the new signings have failed to fix last season's problems.

Spanish media reports pin the criticism on three main issues. Chief among them is the form of Vinicius Junior, alongside the roles handed to Bernardo Silva and Carlos Espai, with the team still labouring through weak playmaking, a drop in attacking output and a lack of harmony up front.

Vinicius out of the plans?

Vinicius Junior tops the list of names under fire in Madrid. His level has dropped in recent weeks, coming just as he put pen to paper on a new contract with Real Madrid.

The newspaper "AS" reported that the voices calling for Yan Diomande to start on the left flank are growing louder, given the displays the Ivorian has produced. Sitting Vinicius on the bench has become a serious talking point among fans and pundits.

LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Villarreal crest
Villarreal
VIL

The demands do not stop at Vinicius. "AS" believe Bernardo Silva deserves a bigger role, particularly in the big matches, as one of the options capable of injecting more creativity and chance creation into Real Madrid's midfield.

Calls are also growing to hand Carlos Espai more minutes. The player settled two matches this season against Espanyol and Elche, yet Mourinho left him on the bench throughout the recent clash with Atletico Madrid.

All of this feeds into wider questions over how the Portuguese coach is managing his attacking minutes, especially as Kylian Mbappe rarely leaves the pitch. It opens the door to a broader debate about the shape of Real Madrid's starting line-up in the weeks ahead.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google