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Real Madrid v Sevilla FC - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

After the controversial incident: Guler levels an accusation at the Sevilla player face to face

Real Madrid vs Sevilla
Real Madrid
Sevilla
LaLiga
A. Guler
Spain
Türkiye

The Turk exploded with rage after the end of the first half

Real Madrid's meeting with Sevilla in the Spanish league on Sunday evening descended into refereeing controversy, with Turkey's Arda Guler and Peque at the heart of it.

 Peque Fernandez tugged Guler's shirt during an attack in the 24th minute. The Turkish midfielder responded with a movement that included an elbow on his opponent, and the Sevilla man went down.

No clear images emerged to show whether Guler had actually caught his opponent in the face with the elbow, so the referee kept his red card in his pocket.


Footage from the "Movistar" channel caught Guler heading down the tunnel at half-time, still talking to Peque, the man involved in the flashpoint.

 Guler walked off furious. He clearly blamed Peque, accusing him of exaggerating the incident to con the referee into a sending-off.

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