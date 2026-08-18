Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez has revealed his stance on the Catalan club's possible swoop for Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez before the summer window shuts, with the Blaugrana hunting a new forward to make up for the departures of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres.

The Argentine would be a fine fit for the squad, Fermin told Spanish newspaper "Sport", though he refused to be drawn on the details of any deal out of respect for the player's contract at Atletico.

"I love him. He is a great footballer, but in the end he is an Atletico player. I cannot go any further than that," the Barcelona man added, noting that the team's current style could help Alvarez settle in quickly should his move to the Spotify Camp Nou go through.

Those comments land as Barcelona's board ramp up their push to solve the striker problem. Alvarez is the standout target for Deco's sporting department, but Atletico's flat refusal to negotiate has thrown a spanner in the works. That stance is now forcing the Catalans to line up alternatives if nothing moves in the coming days.

Fermin reckons Barcelona already have more than one player capable of leading the line. He counts himself among them, alongside Dani Olmo and Raphinha, and he flagged up Anthony Gordon's ability to operate through the middle too.

"Who will play as the striker? I do not know, but Gordon can also play as a striker, and so can Dani Olmo, Raphinha and me. I can adapt," he said, explaining that he had played as a false nine in Barcelona's youth teams and that the position sits close to his preferred role as an attacking midfielder.

Praise flowed for Barcelona's new signings, chiefly Gordon and Karim Adeyemi. The team had brought in players with qualities that were in short supply last season, Fermin said, and he welcomed the arrival of Rodri too, calling him a world-class player who will give the team a major lift.

The Spanish midfielder also touched on his decision to swap his shirt number from 16 to 7. He felt sad about leaving behind the number he wore during his early years at the club, but he was confident it would remain in "safe hands".

Ferran Torres was next on his mind. Fermin voiced his sadness at his teammate's exit, yet stressed that the decision is personal and must be respected, wishing him well in his next chapter.

On a personal note, Fermin insisted Chelsea's interest in him last summer never shifted his position. His desire to stay at Barcelona, the club of his life, was clear throughout.

Coach Hansi Flick came in for praise as well. Fermin described his relationship with the German as very good, crediting him with helping him grow both personally and technically over the past two years.

He also looked back on one of the toughest spells of his career, his loan at Linares. Back then he never expected to return to Barcelona or break into the first team, before his career took off thanks to his form and a flurry of goals.

The injury that ruled him out of the World Cup with Spain came up too. Watching the tournament from home was a hard experience, Fermin admitted, but it taught him to value his health and everyday life all the more. With that chapter closed, he is aiming to get back on the pitch and produce his best for Barcelona.