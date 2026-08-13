It may decide a friendly title, but it cannot hide tactical flaws that will haunt the team all season. That is the verdict of analysts after Real Madrid's laboured win in the Teresa Herrera Cup.

Journalists Antonio Romero and Tomás Roncero laid it out on their programme on SER Deportivos radio. The victory, secured by a full-strength side under José Mourinho in his second spell, came against Deportivo La Coruña at Riazor. It did nothing to mask the main weakness that has grown clearer throughout pre-season.

Romero admitted that reading too much into pre-season is tricky, and that Real Madrid are running at only 20 to 30% of their potential. Yet he was firm: "Real Madrid still feel they are missing a playmaker in midfield. They have a superb defensive team, and an almost unbeatable attacking force, but there is room for improvement in midfield."

Roncero, for his part, warned against complacency after the failure to sign Rodri Hernández. "If you wanted to sign Rodri and you did not, that means you have to fill that void. If you do not end up signing him, you will feel this deficiency all season," he said, adding that the club can no longer pretend the matter is unimportant.

To plug that gap, Romero floated a solution he called "the Mourinho method". He put it plainly: "If there is a coach in the world capable of getting past the midfield to build a winning team, it is probably Mourinho. But there is no need to look far to see that Real Madrid's most successful team in history included Casemiro, Kroos and Modrić."

One name topped his list for the sacrificial role. "Based on what I saw in La Coruña and what I have seen from him at City and his experience, I think Bernardo Silva would accept this sacrifice," he said.

"He can be a soldier for Mourinho, and if he is asked to play alongside Tchouaméni and provide some support, he reminds me a little of Modrić," he added, ruling out Camavinga, Arda Güler, Bellingham and Valverde.

Turning to the new arrivals, Romero urged Real Madrid fans to be patient with Yan Diomande, who is not yet twenty. Real Madrid, he stressed, is a huge task, a world away from playing five good minutes with Leganés.

He signed off with praise for full-back Cucurella. "Diomande attracts a lot of attention, but the player everyone is eager to see running down the wing at the Bernabéu is Cucurella. He is the type of footballer you have to love. Since Marcelo and Roberto Carlos, we have had a feeling at the Bernabéu that we will be able to enjoy a vertical left-back."