The fallout from the Julian Alvarez crisis during the summer transfer window has not stopped at his future with Atletico Madrid, or his relationship with coach Diego Simeone. The past months witnessed wide-ranging controversy over the Argentine striker's desire to leave the club for Barcelona, before he ultimately stayed in the Rojiblancos shirt.

According to what was reported by "Onda Cero" radio, and relayed by the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Alvarez is considering parting ways with his agent Fernando Hidalgo, who has managed his career for years, following the developments in his future during the past summer. Contacts are already in place with the agency "The Elegant Game", which belongs to the former Argentine star Javier Pastore.

Pastore's agency represents a number of players, among them Alvarez's friend Enzo Fernandez, who recently moved from Chelsea to Manchester City. That makes its name a strong presence in the calculations of the Atletico Madrid striker at present. So far, though, there is no official step confirming the end of the relationship between Alvarez and Hidalgo.

No decision has been taken yet. Even so, "Mundo Deportivo" has learned that people in Julian Alvarez's circle have been raising this possibility with the Argentine international for some time, because they believe he did not handle his agent's affairs in the best way.

Atletico Madrid, for their part, did not hesitate to point the finger at Hidalgo as the person primarily responsible for everything that happened to Julian during this period. The club's chief executive, Miguel Angel Gil Marin, made this clear: "Julian is very sick. There are those trying to deceive and mislead him", pointing directly at his business agent, as well as at Barcelona.

With Alvarez set to remain at Atletico, a split from Hidalgo would read as a gesture of goodwill, an attempt to smooth things over with both the Madrid club and the fans, who have received nothing from the Argentine after everything that happened in the summer.

All of this comes after a hugely tense summer for Julian Alvarez. His name was strongly linked with a move to Barcelona, amid the Catalan club's desire to sign him, while Atletico Madrid held firm to keeping their Argentine striker and rejected the idea of his departure.

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