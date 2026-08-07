After the Clásico battle: Manchester City to sell Rodri in one scenario

Manchester City are standing firm on keeping Rodri, despite Barcelona's growing interest in the Spain midfielder this summer. The English press, meanwhile, have started to frame any exit as a major blow to the club.

Rodri has become a central figure in the market. Barcelona have shifted from observer to direct competitor in the deal, seizing on the stalling of the player's talks with Real Madrid, long the frontrunners to land him.

Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" report that the English media, particularly in Manchester, view Rodri's departure as a heavy loss. He is one of the club's most important players and one of the best midfielders in the world, with a pivotal role in the side.

City's condition for selling Rodri

According to the "Manchester Evening News", City don't want to sell Rodri at all. They would only consider letting him leave if a new deal proves impossible, with his current contract expiring in 2027.

The newspaper confirmed that Rodri remains an indispensable piece in Enzo Maresca's project. The priority inside the club is clear: convince the player to stay and sign an extension.

Other reports told a different story. City may be forced to open negotiations if Rodri insists on leaving, with the deal valued at around 60 million pounds sterling, roughly 70 million euros.

Barcelona tip the scales of the deal

English media, including "The Guardian", "talkSPORT" and "Sky Sports", highlighted Barcelona's strong move, arguing that the Catalan club exploited the deadlock in Rodri's talks with Real Madrid.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco have made contact with the player, according to those reports, trying to convince him to join.

Barcelona have become a serious rival to Real Madrid, who had been the closest to sealing the deal, especially as Rodri wants to return to Spain after his years at Manchester City.

"talkSPORT" headlined its coverage: "Rodri's move to Real Madrid in danger due to a rival's attempt to snatch him", a nod to Barcelona entering the negotiations forcefully.

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Manchester City look for alternatives in case of departure

City may be insisting on keeping Rodri, but the "Manchester Evening News" revealed that the club have already begun studying alternatives should he go.

Management have drawn up a list of potential options, including Pau Cubarsí and Elliot Anderson, alongside Mateo Kovačić and Nico González, as they prepare for any twist in the Spaniard's future.

Keeping Rodri remains the first option, though. He is a player who is difficult to replace, and City will only turn to the market if his departure becomes a reality.

English press warn of losing "City's man"

"Sky Sports" took a more cautious stance, confirming that Barcelona's interest is genuine while stressing that City are still working to keep him, with the final decision resting in Rodri's hands.

Losing Rodri, the network believes, would be one of the biggest sporting challenges Maresca could face since taking charge, given the difficulty of finding a player capable of replacing his role and impact.

"BBC Sport" avoided any talk of the deal nearing completion. They recalled that Rodri had previously indicated he wanted to settle his future after the World Cup.

"Sky Sports News" made the same point: Rodri may be the hardest player to replace in City's squad, which explains the club's insistence on keeping him and their reluctance to open the door to an exit.