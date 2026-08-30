Barcelona have made their move for one of Arsenal's high-profile forwards, hunting a specialist striker to bolster their options this season.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", the Catalans have gone after Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus as an alternative at centre-forward. The pursuit follows a failed bid for Julian Alvarez, blocked by Atletico Madrid's refusal to sell.

The Brazilian's Arsenal deal runs until 2027, and Barcelona picked him to fill the attacking hole left by Robert Lewandowski's exit.

Game time has been scarce for Jesus this term. With Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres ahead of him at the Premier League champions, the paper says he is now eyeing the exit door.

Playing for Barcelona has been the dream since his Palmeiras days, the club he left for the Premier League in 2016. Now he is pushing hard to seal a final agreement and pull on the Catalan shirt.

Barcelona have looked closely at his medical history after he ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in January 2025. He has made a full recovery.

His scoring record leaves little room for doubt. Jesus struck 95 goals in 236 matches for Manchester City between 2016 and 2022 under Pep Guardiola, then added 33 in 123 games for Arsenal between 2022 and 2026.

Signing Jesus does not rule out a future move for Alvarez either. Barca's interest in the Argentine at Atletico Madrid is very much alive, just for another window.



Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news on his account on the "X" network: "Barcelona have reached an agreement to sign Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal. The deal is done."

He added: "The medical has been booked for tomorrow, Monday, and Arsenal will receive a financial package worth 10 million euros, plus add-ons, in exchange for Jesus's permanent move to Barcelona."

Romano went on: "Gabriel Jesus will travel to undergo the medical, after receiving permission from Arsenal."





He concluded: "Gabriel Jesus will sign a two-year contract with Barcelona. The agreement also includes an option to extend for an additional year until 2029."



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