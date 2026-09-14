The Saudi Roshn League is on the brink of its second sacking of the 2026-2027 season, just a month after kick-off.

Al-Taawoun swung the axe on Saturday, dismissing Serbian coach Zarko Lazetic and handing the reins to Jihad Al-Hussein. The decision followed a 6-0 hammering by Al-Hilal in the seventh round of the Roshn League.

Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat" reports that Al-Shabab have also decided to axe their German coach Thomas Letsch after a run of poor results since the season began.

Seven rounds in, the capital club are still searching for their first win. Three defeats and four draws leave them fourteenth in the table on just 4 points.

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According to the paper, Al-Shabab's management submitted a request to the Saudi Professional League on Sunday, seeking approval to dismiss Letsch.

Once the Saudi League grants official approval, Al-Shabab will confirm Letsch's departure and unveil the new coach set to lead the team in the coming period.

The timing stings. Al-Shabab crashed out of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup in the round of 32, stunned 3-2 by Al-Wehda.