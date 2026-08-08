Nawaf Al-Aqidi looks set to swap Al-Nassr for one of their rivals this summer, and it comes after another snub from Al-Fateh.

Press reports revealed that Al-Fateh pulled out of a move for Al-Aqidi to chase a foreign goalkeeper instead, frustrated by Al-Nassr's sluggish pace in negotiations.

Saudi newspaper "Al-Jazirah" claim Al-Nassr have started hunting for a new home for the Saudi goalkeeper. This time the destination is their neighbours and rivals Al-Shabab.

According to the newspaper, Al-Nassr have opened fresh talks with Al-Shabab over sending Al-Aqidi to the fortress of the "Lions". In return, the "Tigers" would land Saudi winger Hammam Al-Hammami.

Al-Nassr want him gone this summer, but not on a free. His current deal runs out at the end of next season.

Reports confirmed that Al-Nassr decided against renewing the Saudi international's contract after he made staying conditional on the club never signing a foreign goalkeeper while he was there.

One of Al-Nassr's own products, Al-Aqidi, 26, was promoted to the first team in 2019. He never nailed down a starting spot, heading out on loan to Al-Taee in 2022 and then Al-Fateh in 2025.

He opened last season as the "Global" club's number one, only to slip back to the bench after a run of errors midway through the campaign, most notably in the two Roshn League clashes against Al-Qadsiah and Al-Hilal.

The young goalkeeper also lost his place in the Saudi Arabia national team following his mistakes in the friendly against Egypt last March. Veteran Mohammed Al-Owais will guard the goal at the 2026 World Cup in his place.