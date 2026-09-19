Jamal Musiala produced one of his finest displays of the season as Bayern Munich thrashed Union Berlin 7-0 in the fourth round of the German Bundesliga.

The Germany star stole the show with Bayern's opener in the 18th minute, a powerful strike that nestled into the far corner. The early lead set the tone for a goal fest at the Allianz Arena, and the finish offered fresh proof that Musiala is closing in on his usual level.

Scoring was only half the story. He played the full match for the first time in months, a significant milestone on his road back to top form.

Musiala felt the difference too. "Every game is a new step forward," he said afterwards, adding that completing a full 90 minutes again was a wonderful feeling.

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Injury had kept him out at the start of the season. Musiala suffered two sudden collapses in preparatory matches before revealing he had a neurological disorder that caused short episodes of loss of consciousness. His full appearance against Union Berlin gave Bayern and their fans a real boost about his return.

Vincent Kompany was full of praise for his forward. Speaking to the German newspaper "Bild", the Bayern boss said Musiala had taken an important step during the match.

"He played 90 minutes and scored a goal," Kompany said, pointing out that everyone's focus now falls on Musiala's level on the pitch, after questions about his condition had dominated the headlines for weeks.

The timing could hardly be better. Musiala now heads off to join a Germany squad under new head coach Jürgen Klopp during the international break, where he should get another chance to sharpen up and build his readiness.

Bayern rounded off a historic night in style. Harry Kane struck twice, Michael Olise grabbed a hat-trick and Ismaël Saibari added another to complete the 7-0 rout, a huge win heading into the international break.

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