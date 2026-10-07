Saudi Arabia have begun shaping their preparations for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup finals, less than 24 hours after being crowned champions of the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup, "Gulf 27".

The Saudis lifted the Arabian Gulf Cup on Tuesday, beating the UAE 2-0 in the final at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah.

According to Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiyah", Saudi Arabia have settled on two friendlies during the upcoming international break in November, as they build towards the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

Riyadh, Jeddah and Khobar will host the 19th edition of the tournament, which runs from 7 January to 5 February.

The newspaper added that the two friendlies will be against South Korea and Uzbekistan during a camp in the capital, Riyadh, from 9 to 17 November.

Both matches will be staged at the Imam University Stadium in Riyadh, once all the preparations needed to train and play on its surface are complete.

Saudi Arabia launch their Asian campaign on 7 January at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, then face Oman and Kuwait on the 12th and 17th of the same month.