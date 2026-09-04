After tearing out his girlfriend's hair: former Liverpool star sentenced

A former Liverpool footballer has avoided prison after being convicted of assaulting his former partner, pulling out a lock of her hair during the altercation.

According to the British Broadcasting Corporation "BBC", Jordon Ibe, 30, appeared before Croydon Magistrates' Court on Friday for sentencing after being convicted of assaulting a person and causing them actual bodily harm. The court handed him a fine and a community service order.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed they arrested the former England youth international at Luton Airport in January over an incident in December. He was charged in February, then changed his plea in July and admitted guilt.

Back in July, the court heard the details of the row between Ibe and his former partner Emmy Mason in the Lambeth area of south London, according to the BBC. She had demanded the return of money she said he owed her.

When Mason called the player a drug addict, he grabbed her hair and pulled out a lock of it, leaving a bald patch on her head.

Ibe, who defended himself, told the court on Friday that he had made a serious mistake. He added that he felt genuine remorse, the BBC reported.

His punishment: a 12-month community service order, 80 hours of unpaid work and 27 days of rehabilitation activities. The court also fined him 764 pounds sterling.

The English winger enters this period without a club, having left Bulgarian side Lokomotiv Sofia in June.

Ibe came through the academies of Charlton Athletic and then Wycombe Wanderers before moving to Liverpool in 2012. He played 58 matches for the club's first team alongside loan spells at Birmingham City and Derby County, then joined Bournemouth in 2016 and stayed until 2020, racking up 119 Premier League matches across his two spells on the south coast and in Merseyside.

The winger dropped into the non-league divisions in 2023 when he signed for Ebbsfleet United. A series of short spells in the lower divisions followed before his move to Bulgaria in 2025.



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