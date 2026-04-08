Spanish media report that Barcelona have received a lucrative offer from South Korea, an approach that could secure a substantial financial windfall for the Catalan club.

Barcelona’s global reputation continues to grow, as evidenced by the growing number of offers to play friendly matches worldwide in exchange for substantial appearance fees.

According to the newspaper Mundo Deportivo, the latest proposal on the table is a friendly in South Korea worth between €9 and €10 million.

The proposal is under consideration, though the club recognises the logistical demands of travelling halfway around the world for a single fixture, especially since this summer’s schedule already includes a training camp at St George’s Park, the English Football Association’s national training centre near Birmingham, rather than a full Asian tour.

The report also mentions an official offer from Peru worth €7–€8 million that could be finalised at any moment, as well as a less advanced proposal for a friendly in Morocco valued at roughly €5 million.

On 1 August, the Catalans could also face Napoli at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, a fixture that would pit them against a familiar Serie A rival.

That fixture is appealing because facing a strong Napoli side would give Hans Flick’s squad a competitive benchmark just weeks before La Liga kicks off.

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