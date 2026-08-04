After Salah: Trabzonspor targets a new blockbuster deal

With the Trabzonspor management still chasing the signing of Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, the Turkish club have opened the door to another sensational deal.

According to the Turkish website sporx, Trabzonspor have joined the race for Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic following his exit from Juventus. They have already contacted the player's agent and tabled an opening offer.

Vlahovic, meanwhile, is still holding out for his dream move to Barcelona.

Spanish newspaper "Sport" report that Vlahovic has sat for nearly a month on an offer from Besiktas worth more than 5 million euros as a signing bonus, plus an annual salary of 8 million euros net across each of the two proposed seasons.

He asked for time to weigh it up. Besiktas gave him until 10 August to respond, but the player wanted longer, keen to see where Barcelona stood first.

Vlahovic's representatives had pitched him to Barcelona at the start of the window, only for the Catalan club to make clear he was not a priority. His initial financial demands did not suit them either: a signing bonus of 10 million euros and a net annual salary of 8 million euros.

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