Newcastle United have opened serious negotiations to sign the Manchester City midfielder, chasing an experienced addition before the summer window slams shut.

The Magpies are rebuilding after a brutal summer stripped them of their biggest names. Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali, that exceptional midfield pairing, both headed to north London for Arsenal and Tottenham respectively. England winger Anthony Gordon left for a fresh start at Barcelona. The result: a midfield in tatters.

According to The Athletic, Nico Gonzalez is the priority for German coach Matthias Jaissle as he looks to fill those gaps. The 24-year-old Spaniard joined the Citizens in February 2025 from Porto in a 52 million pound deal.

Gonzalez, a La Masia graduate, played 41 matches during the 2025-2026 season to take his total to 59 in a City shirt. Rodri's return from a cruciate ligament injury pushed him out of Pep Guardiola's plans. He then had to settle for the bench under Enzo Maresca in last Sunday's 3-0 Community Shield defeat to Arsenal, coming on in the 78th minute.

Reduced role and all, the young midfielder insisted earlier this month that he wasn't in any crisis over his playing time. Now he is close to becoming Newcastle's seventh signing of the current window.

Six summer arrivals are already through the door, including young midfield duo Alagie Bamba, 20, and Sean Storr, 18. Nico, though, would hand the team a more experienced option, one already familiar with the demands of the Premier League.

Newcastle open their Premier League campaign with a mouthwatering clash against Liverpool next Sunday. Manchester City begin on the same day at home to Bournemouth, a game they will play without Rodri following his completed move to Barcelona.