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Real Madrid have settled the contract renewal of Uruguayan Fede Valverde, the club's captain, after reaching a final agreement to extend his stay at the club until 30 June 2031.

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The move shows how determined the board are to keep one of the key figures in José Mourinho's project. It also underlines the Uruguayan midfielder's standing in the team's plans, after he established himself as a leader and a technical force, both in midfield and in his recent outings at right-back.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed on his official X account that Real Madrid had agreed a deal with Valverde to renew his contract until summer 2031, and that the agreement is now final. Journalist José Félix Díaz had already revealed the details in Spanish newspaper AS.

The board are moving to tie down several of the team's key players on long-term contracts, to keep the sporting project stable in the years ahead.

Valverde's renewal is the latest in a series of recent moves by the Real Madrid board to hold on to key players. The club have already extended the contracts of Turkey's Arda Güler, France's Aurélien Tchouaméni and Belgium's Thibaut Courtois. The policy is clear: preserve the core of the squad and don't let players the coaching staff value highly walk away, with the board keen to build a group that can compete consistently at home and on the continent.

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Spanish media reported Valverde's renewal yesterday, the same day Tchouaméni's extension was announced. Romano's confirmation then ended the speculation over the captain's future. Florentino Pérez, the board and Mourinho all hold him in high regard, and his physical and technical qualities, plus the range of roles he can play, have made him one of the hardest players to replace in the starting line-up.

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His commitment matters all the more given how his standing in the Real Madrid dressing room has shifted. Last season his relationship with the team stirred controversy amid reported disputes with former coach Xabi Alonso and Frenchman Tchouaméni. Some fans questioned whether he would stay, fearing the atmosphere would unsettle the group. The picture gradually changed after Alonso left and Mourinho took charge.

Dani Carvajal's departure handed Valverde the captain's armband, and the player has grown more aware of the responsibility on his shoulders. He has gone from one of the team's standout performers on the pitch to a captain expected to set an example for his teammates, and the report says that shift shows in his behaviour and commitment.

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Valverde is now ready to give everything for the good of the group. He knows that wearing the armband at a club the size of Real Madrid brings responsibilities that go beyond his own performances and playing in matches.

Tactically, right-back has become one of the key roles Mourinho trusts Valverde with. The player adapted to the demands of the position after talking it through with the Portuguese coach, though he can still move back into midfield when needed.

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He's expected to keep playing at full-back in the big matches, with his minutes possibly managed to avoid fatigue, as he competes with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Denzel Dumfries. A new contract until 2031 confirms that Real Madrid see him as more than an outstanding player. He's one of the pillars they want to build their future around.