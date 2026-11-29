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Real Madrid suffer a shock home defeat to Alaves. Bellingham's late dive proves costly, and Mourinho takes the opposite approach to Kompany.

Real trail mid-table Alaves 2-1 in the final minutes at the Bernabeu. The visitors' penalty area is in chaos.

Yan Diomande dribbles down the left wing and plays a low ball into the box. Kylian Mbappe misses it, but Jude Bellingham charges in behind him, almost on the penalty spot. He gets ahead of two opponents, touches the ball with his left foot and goes down. Referee Cesar Soto Grado blows his whistle and immediately points to the spot.

Then VAR Jorge Figueroa Vazquez contacts the referee and sends him to the monitor. Soto Grado overturns his decision. Real's penalty becomes a booking for Bellingham for diving, and the England international, already on a yellow card, is sent off.

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Real cannot find an equaliser, and the 2-1 defeat could leave them adrift of Barcelona, who can move six points clear on Sunday. They also slip back behind city rivals Atletico into third place in the table .

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A clear error? Bellingham's fall divides opinion

Countless clips of the Bellingham incident are circulating online. From one angle, it looks like a clear dive. From another, there appears to be contact from the Alaves defender that Bellingham cleverly makes the most of.

It is only fair not to accuse the 23-year-old superstar of intending to deceive. Nor is there reason to doubt the refereeing team's integrity. The VAR must therefore have alerted his colleague on the pitch to the possibility that Bellingham's fall had fooled him. Soto Grado apparently agreed when he watched the footage, or he would not have reversed his initial decision.

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That view has merit: an opponent's leg certainly did not cause Bellingham's fall. But whether the former Borussia Dortmund star simply cheated or used a spectacular fall to make contact that was not particularly forceful more visible may never be settled. There is a grey area, too: was it THE CLEAR AND OBVIOUS ERROR required by the rules?

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Jose Mourinho's verdict on the penalty incident

Jose Mourinho can, of course, help clear things up. The Real coach is famously above any suspicion of bias, and it is only fair not to accuse him of throwing referees under the bus . Sorry, of failing to assess every incident objectively or to do everything he can to ensure all parties treat one another with respect.

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Mourinho said he watched the incident from the bench and "had doubts". Awarding his team a penalty "might be excessive", he added at his press conference. But: "Jude says it's a penalty, and he still says so after the game. If a player says it's a penalty, I have to think so too. If a player says after the game that there was contact, then I have to believe the player."

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The anti-Kompany: Mourinho throws the referee under the bus after all

So far, so fair. Mourinho faces an understandable dilemma. One side says one thing, the other says another. As Bellingham's coach, he is naturally biased, as he should be.

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But then the 63-year-old went further: "Let's see who this referee sends off next season. Two years ago it was Mbappe, last year I think it was Vinicius, this time Jude. Let's see if it's Courtois next year. I think this referee enjoys showing off his power and showing that he's a phenomenon."

Mourinho then generously conceded that they had not "lost because of the referee" but "because of ourselves". And he "takes responsibility". The decorated coach must also answer for his rhetoric and face comparison with his peers. Bayern Munich's Vincent Kompany, for example, handled a difficult situation better. The Belgian coach turned Bayern's dreary 0-0 draw at HSV on Saturday, despite further setbacks for his team, into a masterclass in communication and conduct .

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Next up for Mourinho and Madrid is a demanding run of three matches: away to Real Sociedad on Wednesday, in Bilbao on Sunday and at Arsenal the following Wednesday.