Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia have made their first move for Mohamed Salah, chasing one of the summer window's headline deals after the official departure of Algeria's Riyad Mahrez.

According to Sky Sport, club officials have enquired about the sporting and financial terms needed to land the Egypt captain, part of a plan to bolster the attack before the new season kicks off.

The approach follows Al-Ahli's agreement with Mahrez to tear up his contract early by mutual consent. That deal cost the club around 14.5 million euros and left the winger free to join any side.

Mahrez's exit has left Al-Ahli hunting for a new star to spearhead their attacking project. The management like Germany's Karim Adeyemi, but Salah occupies a different bracket entirely and sits among the club's biggest targets.

For now, they have only tested the waters, sounding out Salah's stance and his financial and sporting demands. No agreement is close. The talks remain in their early stages.

Salah has long been one of the Saudi League's most coveted historical targets, linked with both Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal in recent years. That history makes his situation one of the most anticipated stories of the current summer window.

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