After one night in Madrid: Spanish artist reveals the truth about her relationship with Barcelona star

Spanish artist Ana Mena has flatly denied any romance with Barcelona forward Ferran Torres, the 2026 World Cup winner with Spain, branding the reports "nonsense" and "ridiculous" after the pair were seen together during Spain's celebrations of their World Cup triumph.

Speaking on her arrival at Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport yesterday, Sunday, the singer went on the attack from the first moment over everything said about her in recent days, in particular her alleged relationship with the Barcelona forward. She told the assembled journalists: "This is nonsense, for goodness' sake. It really is ridiculous."

Number 7 shirt sparks controversy

Media reports linked Mena and Torres after the pair appeared together at the Cibeles celebration organised by the Royal Spanish Football Federation, as well as at a private party at one of the most famous nightclubs in the Spanish capital. The speculation only grew when Mena turned up wearing the number 7 shirt, the number Torres wears for Spain.

Asked why she wore that shirt at the Cibeles celebration, Mena answered plainly: "Well, this is the shirt they gave me, I don't know," in an attempt to end the speculation her appearance had triggered.

Nothing special

The actress did not hesitate to admit she had met the Barcelona forward during Spain's celebration. She insisted it was no different from her encounters with the other players, saying: "There were a lot of people, and I spoke to many of them," a clear signal that her meeting with Torres was nothing more than a passing moment amid the wider festivities.

Mena, the former girlfriend of actor Óscar Casas, made no secret of her irritation at all the media fuss, stressing that what is being said about her is "really ridiculous" as she sought to draw a line under days of Spanish press speculation.

Torres, remember, was one of the stars of Spain's 2026 World Cup celebration. He scored the only goal of the final against Argentina, a 1-0 win after extra time, handing Spain the second world title in their history.