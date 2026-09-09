Crysencio Summerville has a decision to make. Press reports have revealed the Dutch winger's stance on featuring in Al-Hilal's upcoming clash with Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Roshn League, after the injury he picked up against NEOM.

Al-Hilal travel to face Al-Taawoun next Saturday at the latter's stadium in Buraidah, in the seventh round of the Saudi Roshn League.

According to Saudi newspaper "Al-Yaum", Summerville will feature in the match as normal, having recovered from the injury he suffered against NEOM.

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A hamstring strain forced the Dutch winger off during Al-Hilal's two-goal defeat to NEOM on Monday, the day before yesterday, at the Kingdom Arena in the sixth round of the Roshn League.

Since joining from West Ham United in the last summer transfer window, Summerville has become one of Al-Hilal's most prominent players.

The 24-year-old has featured in seven matches for Al-Hilal across the Roshn League and the King's Cup. He has scored two goals and provided two assists in that time.