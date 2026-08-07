Yan Diomande is joining Real Madrid from RB Leipzig for up to €140 million, but he will remain with Red Bull as a brand athlete. Despite leaving Saxony, Diomande will stay closely tied to the Red Bull brand. The Bundesliga club confirmed it as part of the transfer: "Even after his departure from RB Leipzig, Yan will remain associated with Red Bull as an athlete."





According to information from Bildthe agreement, negotiated directly during the transfer fee talks, runs for three years. Leipzig are losing the striker on the pitch, but the parent company has still secured the global marketing rights to one of Europe's most sought-after young players.

That puts Diomande alongside a group of high-profile athletes including Neymar, Nico Williams, Alphonso Davies, former Leipzig player Xavi Simons and Brazilian striker Endrick.

Getty Images

How much money are Leipzig receiving for Yan Diomande?

Thursday brought confirmation that the 19-year-old Ivorian has signed a long-term seven-year contract with Real Madrid until the summer of 2033. Diomande had only arrived at Leipzig's training camp in Saalfelden, Austria, on Wednesday after recovering from an infection, then flew to Spain a day later and successfully completed his medical there.

Leipzig are banking a huge fee. The fixed base transfer fee stands at €125 million. Through later performance-related bonus payments, the total sum can reportedly rise to as much as €140 million. That makes Diomande the most expensive departure in RB Leipzig's history.

Across Bundesliga history, the pure base transfer fee matches the move of Florian Wirtz, who joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in 2025 for €125 million. In Germany's top flight, only the sales of Jude Bellingham, in 2023 for €127 million from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid, and Ousmane Dembele, in 2017 for €148 million from Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona, brought in more.