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Al-Hilal have regained another star after right-back Mohammed Mahzari, but have lost a different player ahead of their eagerly awaited match against Al-Ettifaq in the Roshn Saudi League.

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Al-Hilal head to Dammam next Saturday to take on Al-Ettifaq at their place in the 13th round of the Roshn Saudi League.

With 48 hours to go, the club posted medical updates on some of their injured players via their official account on "X".

Right winger Sultan Mandash took part in the first part of Thursday's group training session in Riyadh, the club said, before the squad travel to Dammam to face Al-Ettifaq.

He then went back to his rehabilitation programme as he works towards a full recovery from his earlier injury.

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Mandash picked up the problem during the last international break, while with Saudi Arabia at their camp in the Qatari capital, Doha, for friendlies against South Korea and Uzbekistan.

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It kept him out of Al-Hilal's 2-2 draw with Uzbek side Neftchi in Fergana last Monday, in the fifth round of the AFC Champions League Elite league phase.

His return would be a major boost. He's been one of Al-Hilal's stars this season, even though he's come off the bench in most of his appearances.

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The 32-year-old has played 16 matches for Al-Hilal this season, with three goals and four assists to his name.

Al-Hilal's right flank is now back to full strength. The club also announced on Thursday that right-back Mohammed Mahzari took full part in group training ahead of the Al-Ettifaq match, having managed only the first part of it on Wednesday .

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Mahzari got hurt on duty with Saudi Arabia during the last international break this November, having played just a few minutes of the 3-2 friendly win over South Korea.

He missed the 2-1 friendly defeat by Uzbekistan in Doha and returned to Riyadh for treatment.

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The 24-year-old has been one of Al-Hilal's standout performers this season. Italian head coach Simone Inzaghi relies on him as a regular starter, and he has made 15 appearances in all competitions, providing two assists but no goals.

Thursday also brought a setback. Al-Hilal revealed that their other winger, Nawaf Al-Habashi, has suffered a shoulder injury that will sideline him for two to three weeks.

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The 28-year-old will miss at least four matches for the Riyadh club: against Al-Ettifaq, Al-Diriyah and Al-Kholood in the Roshn Saudi League, and against the UAE's Al Ain in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Inzaghi won't feel his absence much. Al-Habashi isn't a regular under the Italian and has played only seven matches this season, all off the bench, for a total of 53 minutes without a goal or an assist.

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Al-Hilal go into the game top of the Roshn Saudi League with 30 points from 10 wins and a single defeat, two clear of both Al-Qadsiah and Al-Nassr.