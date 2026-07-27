Paris Saint-Germain have stepped up their pursuit of Spain's Ferran Torres in a bid to sign the Barcelona forward within days, hoping to make up for the loss of Ivorian winger Yan Diomande to a last-minute Real Madrid swoop. The French club are confident of getting the deal done, banking on the player's own desire for a fresh start.

According to Catalan newspaper "Sport", PSG view Torres and Monaco winger Akliouche, with whom they have already struck a preliminary agreement, as their two main targets to round out the attack before the window shuts. The urgency has grown with Kolo Muani expected to join Juventus and Barcola heading for Liverpool.

Diomande had been the top priority all along. Then Real Madrid arrived out of nowhere and killed the deal. PSG had an agreement with the player but baulked at Leipzig's asking price of more than 100 million euros, while Los Blancos agreed to pay 120 million. That defeat forced the Parisian hierarchy to speed up their other targets and avoid any more setbacks.

The money is ready

PSG opened talks with Torres the moment the sale of Goncalo Ramos to Milan went through. Luis Enrique wants him as a genuine centre-forward option, and the timing suits both sides: the 26-year-old has left the door open to leaving Barcelona as he dithers over a new deal with just a year left on his current one.

Kolo Muani's exit could prove the decisive piece of the puzzle. PSG and Juventus have been thrashing out the transfer for weeks, and everything points to a preliminary agreement worth 40 million euros, precisely the sum the French club plan to spend on the Spaniard.

Every euro is accounted for. PSG intend to fund all their business through player sales to stay within Financial Fair Play limits, and Barcola's departure, with Liverpool being asked for 170 million euros, will bankroll both the Akliouche move from Monaco and a top-class centre-back.

Enrique the trump card

An enticing offer is on the table: a four-year contract with wages above what Torres currently earns at Barcelona. The Catalans want to keep him, but any renewal has been pushed back to next September, and the numbers they can offer fall short of the Parisian package.

Ultimately, the choice rests with the player. PSG are confident they can win this one. Torres has made no secret of his desire for a change of scenery, and Luis Enrique's presence in the dugout, freshly tied down to a long-term deal, gives the forward and his agents every reason to make the switch, not least the strong rapport between the Spanish coach and his compatriot.