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Kimmich commits a serious act of unsporting behaviour against HSV striker Alexander Rössing-Lelesiit and is rightly sent off.

Kimmich and Rössing-Lelesiit clashed deep in Bayern's half in the 44th minute of Hamburg's Bundesliga match against Bayern Munich. The 19-year-old Hamburg player shoved the experienced Bayern man, who grabbed him by the hair and roughly pulled him to the ground.

Referee Bastian Dankert showed Kimmich a red card without hesitation for the clear act of violent conduct. "I have to apologise to the team," Kimmich told Sky. "That was very stupid and it's not like me at all."

Down to 10 men in a hard-fought match, Bayern could manage only a 0-0 draw , the German record champions' fifth draw this season. On Sunday, the winner of the clash between fellow challengers Freiburg and RB Leipzig would move above Bayern. Leaders Borussia Dortmund could extend their lead over their long-time rivals to four points with a win against Bayer Leverkusen.

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"There's no need to keep going over the incident. What he did wasn't right. He knows that and we all know it. We move on," Bayern defender Jonathan Tah told Sky when asked about Kimmich after the final whistle.

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Coach Vincent Kompany refused to comment on the incident: "My approach to this situation is that we'll discuss everything internally. I don't want to give the public anything. That's it. Nothing. We have to stick together."

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Tah called the team's response to going down to 10 men "outstanding". The international added: "I don't think you could tell we were a man down. And if you can say that, you can be proud of the performance."

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Kimmich has now been sent off three times in his professional career. The 31-year-old received a second yellow card in 2022/23 and a straight red the following season.

As well as facing an expected suspension for the midfielder, Bayern had to make two injury-related substitutions in Hamburg, with both Lennart Karl and Konrad Laimer going off early .