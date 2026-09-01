Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus, Barcelona's new signing, insists he takes no offence at being cast as an alternative to Julian Alvarez. There is, though, something that bothers him far more than being labelled the backup to the Atletico Madrid forward.

Jesus said during his unveiling as a new Barcelona player, in remarks reported by the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo": "This does not bother me and I do not feel insulted. What bothers me is being told that I am a bad person, and no one has ever said that to me throughout my life."

The Brazilian went on: "What bothers me is not playing football. I now have a chance to be here at Barcelona. I had the same chance 10 years ago, but life led me down another path," a reference to his move to Manchester City and then Arsenal.

Barcelona confirmed the signing of the 29-year-old on Tuesday, tying him to the Catalan side on a three-season deal until the summer of 2029.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", the switch from Arsenal cost 10 million euros. Jesus arrived in Barcelona yesterday and passed a medical before the club completed the deal.

He becomes Barcelona's seventh signing of the summer window, following Anthony Gordon, Karim Adeyemi, Jesse Beseo, Rodrigo Hernandez, Joao Cancelo and Dominik Livakovic.

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His arrival came after Atletico Madrid refused to open talks over Julian Alvarez. That knockback pushed Barcelona to move quickly in the market for an attacking alternative, and the choice fell on the Brazilian.

Jesus is chasing a return to his best after two seasons blighted by injury. On arriving at the club, he declared himself in "excellent" physical condition.

Hansi Flick, Barcelona's head coach, welcomed the deal. He called Jesus "a top-class striker" who "will be important for the team".

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