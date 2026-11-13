Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Advertisement
Explore Betting on GOAL
AS Roma v Real Madrid C.F. - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

After international retirement: official farewell for Real Madrid star in his birthplace

Follow GOAL on Google

German defender Antonio Rüdiger is preparing to bid an official farewell to the fans of his national team, after the German Football Association decided to honour him in his home city of Berlin, ahead of the clash with the Netherlands scheduled for Monday 16 November, as part of the UEFA Nations League.

Advertisement

The German federation will stage a special farewell ceremony for the 33-year-old defender, honouring an international career that spanned 12 years. In that time he won 86 caps for the senior national team and scored 3 goals, with his final appearance coming at the 2026 World Cup.

Jürgen Klopp, the head coach of the German national team, had revealed that a ceremony would honour one of the players who had given so much to the national team, speaking during the press conference to announce the squad on 5 November. German press reports then confirmed the player in question was Rüdiger.

An international player who deserved recognition would receive a fitting farewell and words of thanks, Klopp said, referring to the defender who announced his retirement from international football on 1 September.

Rüdiger took his time over the decision. He weighed it up after Germany's exit from the 2026 World Cup, then declared his wish to end his international career and make way for the new generation while focusing fully on his journey with Real Madrid.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The German defender said in his retirement statement: "After taking some time to reflect, I feel that the time has come to end my career with the national team and make way for the younger generation."

Related Topics

Representing Germany, he added, had been an exceptional chapter in his life, despite his inability to win a major title in the recent tournaments and the painful defeats of the recent period. His experience with the national team, he stressed, would remain an important part of his footballing career.

Read also

With Trump's help: Infantino accused of violating American law and turning FIFA into private property

Advertisement

Mohamed Salah's uncle: Hossam Hassan swore at him and his teammates with foul language

It all began on 13 May 2014. Rüdiger made his first appearance for Germany against Poland in a friendly that ended goalless, under coach Joachim Löw.

Advertisement

He quickly became one of the key figures in the national team's defensive line. Three World Cups followed, in 2018, 2022 and 2026, along with two European Championships.

His most notable international achievement was winning the Confederations Cup in 2017 in Russia, after helping Germany to glory under Joachim Löw in an edition that saw the national team lean on a group of young players and reserves in preparation for the 2018 World Cup.

Advertisement

The World Cup and the European Championship, though, eluded him throughout his long international career.

Germany suffered early exits at both the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. His final international appearance then ended in defeat to Paraguay on penalties, 4-3, after a draw in normal time saw them eliminated in the round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup.

Advertisement

According to the statistics of the German Football Association, Rüdiger played 86 international matches, winning 44, drawing 21 and losing 21, and scored three goals. That places him twenty-first on the list of players with the most appearances for the German national team, level with Oliver Kahn and Andreas Brehme.

Written byMuhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Shift Managing Editor

Professional Summary

A multi-disciplinary Egyptian journalist dedicated to providing readers with comprehensive and accurate insights. I possess over 13 years of experience in print and broadcast media, having contributed to some of the largest newspapers, digital platforms, and TV channels in Egypt and the Arab world. Notably, since April 2017, I have served as a Shift Manager and Desk Editor at Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, collaborating with a premier team of highly professional journalists.

I am passionate about crafting logical and accessible sports articles and analyses—avoiding unnecessary complexity—while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and objectivity. I firmly believe that personal bias has no place in journalism; information is a trust, and integrity is the supreme ethic of the media profession.

Personal Background & Football Philosophy

My journey with football began at the age of five, inspired by my family's passion during the 1994 World Cup. Since then, the sport has become an integral part of my life, both as a player and a spectator.

One of my most formative footballing memories is the historic 1999 UEFA Champions League final at Camp Nou. That night, Manchester United’s dramatic late comeback against Bayern Munich marked the beginning of my lifelong allegiance to the German giants, who still hold a prominent place in my heart.

Areas of Expertise

Leveraging extensive experience across various media sectors, I specialize in:

Football History: Extensive knowledge of European and German football history.

Tactical Analysis: Predicting match scenarios and tactical breakdowns.

Scouting: Identifying young talents and analyzing their technical potential.

Career Milestones & Highlights

Among many memorable sporting moments, the most significant remains Bayern Munich’s 2001 UEFA Champions League victory over Valencia—my first continental celebration with the club.

All-Time Favorite XI:

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer.

Defense: Alessandro Nesta, Sergio Ramos, Philipp Lahm, Paolo Maldini.

Midfield: Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane.

Forward: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo Nazário.

View Author Profile