After historic achievements: Eddie Howe announces his departure from Newcastle

Newcastle United have confirmed that Eddie Howe has resigned as manager. The 48-year-old leaves the St James' Park dugout after almost five years in charge.

His departure follows a disappointing season that saw the side finish twelfth in the Premier League. Howe had guided the Magpies to Champions League qualification twice and lifted the English League Cup in 2024-2025.

Speaking for the first time since leaving, Howe told the "BBC": "After a period of personal reflection, I have decided that now is the right time for me to leave my position."

He added: "After almost five years in which I gave my life, my heart and my soul to the club with tireless energy, I feel it is in my interest and the club's interest to step away, recharge my energies and take some rest. Although this was an extremely difficult decision to make, I know deep down that it is the right one, and it has been the honour of my life to be manager of Newcastle United."

The club say the search for a successor has reached an advanced stage, with German coach Matthias Jaissle strongly tipped to land the job. Howe's backroom staff will follow him out of the door: assistants Jason Tindall, Graham Jones, Stephen Purches and Simon Weatherstone, along with head of performance Dan Hodges.

Howe took charge in November 2021 and steered the side to an eleventh-place finish in his first season. He then made a qualitative leap, reaching the Champions League in 2022-2023 and 2024-2025 while delivering the club's first major domestic trophy in 70 years.

Barcelona knocked the side out of the Champions League last-16 last season, but it was the slide in domestic form that proved costly. Seventeen league defeats left Newcastle without European football next season.

Reflecting on his time at the club, Howe signed off with his memories: "There have been many fairytale moments during our time here, starting from the struggle to escape relegation in our first season, through to the unforgettable historic nights at St James' Park in the Champions League shortly afterwards. The development was rapid, and everyone rallied together to become a striking force, and those are all memories that I will cherish for the rest of my life."