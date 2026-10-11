After his successful gamble: Zidane receives an intriguing message from the French league

Brest tore Angers apart on Saturday evening, running out 5-1 winners, and Ludovic Ajorque was at the heart of it.

The 32-year-old target man opened the scoring and spent the rest of the night bullying the Angers defence with his physical frame, chipping in across Brest's attacks.

It was enough to set his coach talking. Julien Lachuer used the platform to talk up his striker's potential and float the idea of a France call-up from Zinedine Zidane.

The Foot Mercato website carried Lachuer's comments to the Ligue +1 network, in which he said: "I heard that the national team coach wants a player with a strong presence inside the penalty area. If he is watching the match on television, then I would argue the case for calling Ajorque up to Les Bleus. In any case, he deserves it."

Lachuer wants his striker aiming higher, much like Esteban Lepaul, who was recently called up to the France squad and impressed under Zidane.

Ligue 1 form, in his view, can open the door to the national team. He pushes his players towards that ambition without leaning on the national team coach.

"We have to have ambitions," Lachuer explained. "We should not settle for simply playing matches with Brest in Ligue 1, we must aspire to play at the highest levels."

He stressed Ajorque's commitment and his daily work in the same breath.

Numbers back him up. The target man has 69 goals in 204 Ligue 1 matches, a record that strengthens his coach's case for a France chance.