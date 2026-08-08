Press reports have revealed the real reason behind Barcelona's delay in finalising the signing of Portugal's Joao Cancelo, the Al-Hilal full-back, during the current summer transfer window.

Cancelo returned to Al-Hilal training at the Al-Majidiya Sports Centre in the Saudi capital Riyadh yesterday, Friday. He had been absent from the team's Austria camp since the end of his campaign with Portugal at the 2026 World Cup.

His return to Al-Hilal training raised doubts over whether the move to Barcelona might break down during the current summer transfer window.

Yet the Catalan newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" confirmed that Cancelo is currently taking part in training with Al-Hilal, pending the definitive resolution of his move to Barcelona.

What is delaying the official completion of the deal, the paper explained, is a number of bureaucratic obstacles standing in the Catalan club's way, such as the matter of taxes.

Once that issue is resolved, Cancelo will return to Barcelona to sign a new contract. The deal runs for the next two seasons and expires in 2028, for a fee ranging from 8 to 10 million euros.

The 32-year-old played for Barcelona during the second half of last season, on loan from Al-Hilal, and did enough to convince German coach Hansi Flick of his abilities.

Cancelo joined Al-Hilal from Manchester City in the summer of 2024 and impressed in his first season. His second campaign was a different story: left out of the domestic squad list, he began his journey out of the Saudi club.