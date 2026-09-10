Real Madrid are preparing to open fresh talks with Thibaut Courtois, hoping to tie the Belgian goalkeeper down for an extra season and keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu until the summer of 2028.

At 34, Courtois has been one of Real Madrid's key pillars in recent years, and not just this season. He has long ranked among the most important members of the squad.

He proved it again in Real Madrid's last match against Inter Milan in the Champions League. Courtois pulled off seven saves to hand the Spanish giants three precious points at the start of their continental campaign.

Having renewed his deal last summer, Courtois is currently tied to the club until 2027. Belgian media report that both parties are ready to open fresh talks in the coming period to add another year to that contract.

Mutual desire

Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" report no major obstacles lie ahead, with both Courtois and Real Madrid keen to continue the relationship.

The Belgian wants to carry on with the Spanish club, and Real Madrid are just as keen to keep him. That much became clear during the last renewal, which Courtois announced himself at a time when speculation swirled around his future.

Read also:

Permanent or temporary decision? Courtois refuses to play for Belgium and misses both matches against France

Real Madrid search for the Belgian's successor

Real Madrid's officials have been monitoring the goalkeeper market for some time, bracing for the day the club will need a successor to Courtois.

Several goalkeepers have been linked with the Spanish club in recent months. The Real Madrid hierarchy know the scale of the task, though, given how hard it will be to replace a keeper of Courtois's calibre who has become one of the team's most important pillars.

You can discuss the topics and news in more depth in the "Kooora" forums