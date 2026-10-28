Nervy hours have surrounded Real Madrid star Fede Valverde, whose physical trouble threw his availability for the team's next match into doubt.

Spanish journalist Mario Penalver put those fears to rest on Wednesday, revealing that the medical tests Valverde underwent had ruled out any injury.

The Uruguayan midfielder will be fit for coach Jose Mourinho to call upon against Racing Santander this Sunday at El Sardinero, in the 11th round of La Liga.

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Valverde felt the pain in his hamstring against Barcelona and had to come off. The scans at Valdebebas confirmed he had escaped any serious injury.

Leaning on Valverde at right-back lately has given Mourinho the best version of his side. The option lets him start Arda Guler while keeping things tight at the back.

Yet picking the Uruguay international there, ahead of natural full-backs Alexander-Arnold and Denzel Dumfries, has raised questions over the value of Real Madrid's two signings and whether one of them deserves a starting berth instead.



