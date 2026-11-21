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Bayern Munich's English striker Harry Kane has undergone successful surgery after suffering a torn syndesmotic ligament in his left ankle during yesterday's Bundesliga clash with Cologne.

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According to Bayern Munich's official website, Kane had successful surgery in the early hours of Saturday morning after picking up the injury in yesterday's match against Cologne.

With the operation done, the 33-year-old Englishman is set to start his rehabilitation programme in the coming weeks.

Kane went down during the clash with Cologne after a collision with Joel Schmied inside the penalty area. He couldn't complete the match.

Referee Robin Braun gave no foul. VAR saw no offence by Schmied either.

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Kane tried to play on, but he couldn't continue and was forced off.

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Tom Bischof replaced him in the 20th minute, once it was clear the English striker couldn't go on.

Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl confirmed Kane will be out for up to around three months, while head coach Vincent Kompany also spoke of his striker being sidelined for several months.

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The setback comes at a sensitive time for Bayern Munich, who are already without several key players through injury, among them Manuel Neuer, Alphonso Davies, Serge Gnabry, Luis Díaz and Ismael Saibari.

Losing Kane makes Kompany's job even harder in the weeks ahead. The English striker is pivotal up front, whether he's scoring goals or linking play and creating space for his teammates.

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The England captain has been exceptional since arriving in Germany. He quickly became the team's top scorer, pairing clinical finishing with his playmaking and his ability to link the lines, which made him influential across every aspect of the attack.

The 2025-2026 season brought the best goalscoring return of Kane's professional career: 61 goals in 51 matches for Bayern Munich in all competitions. His 36 Bundesliga goals won him the European Golden Shoe for the second time in his career and kept him top of the domestic scoring charts.

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He also helped the Bavarians win three trophies that same season: the Bundesliga, the German Cup and the German Super Cup. For his country, he was one of the standout stars of England's run at the 2026 World Cup, scoring 6 goals as they finished third.

Kane won the 2026 Ballon d'Or, cementing his place among the game's greatest stars. He also became England's record holder for international appearances, making a major impact for club and country alike.