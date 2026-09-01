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imago-sport-1082253531.jpgZUMA Press Wire
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

After his debut with Barcelona: Hamza Abdelkarim follows in Yamal's footsteps

H. Abdelkarim
Barcelona
Rayo Vallecano
LaLiga
L. Yamal
Egypt
Spain

A formal start for the sniper

Barcelona's young forward Hamza Abdelkarim made his official debut for the first team after coming on in the closing minutes against Rayo Vallecano in the third round of La Liga.

He replaced Raphinha, with the Brazilian departing to a huge ovation from the fans.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", the 18-year-old took to the pitch at the Spotify Camp Nou wearing the number 29 shirt and enjoyed the final five minutes, writing his official debut for Barcelona's first team.

His appearance came just hours before the club announced the signing of Gabriel Jesus.

The Egyptian forward had already featured in pre-season with the first team, finishing the preparatory phase as top scorer with four goals. His last of those came at the Camp Nou, during the Joan Gamper Trophy against his former club Al Ahly.

LaLiga
Rayo Vallecano crest
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
Racing Santander crest
Racing Santander
SAN
LaLiga
Valencia crest
Valencia
VAL
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR

Before the imminent arrival of Gabriel Jesus, Hamza was the only out-and-out forward in the first-team squad.

There's an irony here, the newspaper noted. Hamza, who took his first steps with the youth team, made his debut under Hansi Flick before ever playing for Barcelona Atlètic.

Lamine Yamal, the outstanding winger, followed exactly the same path.

Flick handed Hamza the reward he'd been preparing for him. Before the Rayo Vallecano match, the coach said: "We think about giving minutes to players who deserve it. He deserves it. I see how he develops day by day. He has the right style and mentality. He deserves to play and he will play. We must give him minutes and a chance to show the quality he possesses in a league match."

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