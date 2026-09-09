Lamine Yamal broke a Champions League record held by Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, just hours after taking a subtle dig at the Frenchman in the Ballon d'Or race.

The Barcelona star teed up Raphinha in Wednesday evening's clash with Feyenoord on the opening matchday of the Champions League league phase.

Before three minutes were on the clock, the young Spaniard slipped a pass to Raphinha, who cut inside, danced past the Feyenoord defence and buried the opener.

According to Opta, Yamal has now been involved in 21 Champions League goals, scoring 11 and setting up 10 more.

Opta went further, confirming Yamal is now the teenager with the most goal involvements in Champions League history. He has overtaken Mbappe, who managed 20 as a teenager.

It all comes hours after Yamal's fiery comments about Mbappe and the Ballon d'Or.

Quizzed at Monday's press conference on whether he deserves the award, Yamal replied: "I don't think I need to say that I deserve the award, as I don't think about it."

He added: "I am proud of my team and my national side, we are world champions and I cannot ask for more than that. This is your job (the journalists'), and I will not start begging for anything."

Many read the words as a riposte to Mbappe, who had said 24 hours earlier: "I have a feeling that I am capable of winning it this year, and that is why I have not moved away from this goal. If I had the chance to vote, I would vote for myself."