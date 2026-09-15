It says Klopp will leave out the TSG Hoffenheim goalkeeper when he names his squad on Thursday. According to the report, Julian Nagelsmann's successor (39) wants to "completely break up the old hierarchy".

Baumann was number one in that hierarchy until shortly before the botched World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. After Marc-Andre ter Stegen's (34) injury, he played in the World Cup qualifiers and impressed. Even so, Nagelsmann made a U-turn before the finals and brought Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer (40) back out of DFB retirement. Baumann, who won 13 caps, went to the World Cup as his first deputy.

Speaking on the sidelines of TSG's Bundesliga match against VfB Stuttgart (2-1) at the weekend, the veteran confirmed he had spoken with Klopp: "Yes, I have been in contact with him. He will say everything else on Thursday." He would not go into any more detail, adding: "He can do that then."

Germany team: Which goalkeepers will Jürgen Klopp nominate?

Bild also reports that ter Stegen is the leading candidate to become the national team's new first-choice goalkeeper. This summer he joined Dutch record champions Ajax Amsterdam on loan from Barcelona and has been playing regularly there, even if he has not always been error-free.

Record Germany international Lothar Matthäus (65) also speculates in his Sky column that ter Stegen is in a strong position to take the spot between the posts. He assumes "that he will definitely be there. If he continues to produce his performances in Amsterdam, he is a candidate for the number one spot in the Germany goal."

According to Bild, Jonas Urbig (23, Bayern Munich) and Alexander Nübel (29, Besiktas Istanbul) are well placed for the deputy roles behind ter Stegen. Finn Dahmen (28, Augsburg) could also be in line for a place in Klopp's squad.



