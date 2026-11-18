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Arsenal want to continue securing the futures of their key players, with a press report on Wednesday stating that the club want to renew the contracts of three of their stars in the coming days.

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According to The Telegraph, having agreed an extension with Declan Rice, the London club are making progress in talks with David Raya, Jurrien Timber and Piero Hincapié. Arsenal have already reached an agreement in principle with their Spanish goalkeeper, whose current deal runs until June 2028.

The length of his new contract hasn't been announced yet. Raya, who joined from Brentford in 2023, has made himself indispensable in Mikel Arteta's system, not least because of his passing.

His 28 Premier League clean sheets last season were central to Arsenal winning the title, their first since 2004.

He has also won the Golden Glove award in each of the last three seasons, cementing his status as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League.

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The Athletic report that Jurrien Timber and Piero Hincapié are both close to extending their contracts with Arsenal.

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The pair, aged 25 and 24 respectively, are in advanced talks with the London club over new long-term deals.

Timber is currently under contract until June 2028, and Mikel Arteta wants to keep relying on him.

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Hincapié initially arrived on loan from Bayer Leverkusen in September 2025 before making the move permanent last summer, and he settled into the squad quickly. The Ecuador international made 39 appearances in all competitions last season, helping Arsenal win the Premier League title and reach the Champions League final.

His deal runs until 2031, but reports say he has received a pay rise as well as a one-year extension, taking it to 2032.

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The message is clear. Arsenal want to keep the core of their title-winning team together before key players' contracts start running down.

Arsenal agree terms with Declan Rice

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has agreed terms with the club on a new contract, a sign that both sides want the partnership to continue for years to come.

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He has become one of the most important cornerstones of head coach Mikel Arteta's line-up.

According to The Guardian, Rice has agreed a new deal with Arsenal running until the summer of 2031.

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Arsenal wanted to extend his stay and improve his terms, handing him a significant pay rise that reflects his role in the team and the status he has built since moving to the Emirates Stadium.

Under the new contract, the English midfielder's wages will rise to around £300,000 a week. That makes him one of Arsenal's highest earners, level with team-mate Bukayo Saka as the best-paid players in the squad.

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Rice, 27, joined Arsenal from West Ham United in the summer of 2023 in a club-record deal worth around £105 million. He signed a contract until 2028 at the time, with Arsenal holding the option to extend it by a further season.