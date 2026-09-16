Several Turkish media outlets report that the club of superstar Mohamed Salah have agreed a deal with Thomas Reis to work together.

The 52-year-old has previously coached both VfL Bochum and FC Schalke 04, and he already knows the Turkish Süper Lig well from his time at Samsunspor. In his first season, he led the club to a surprise third-place finish. In the previous campaign, they sacked him in February with the side sitting seventh.

If he takes over at Trabzonspor, he will succeed Fatih Tekke, whose departure at the end of September caused controversy. Although Tekke had given up his post, the club's leadership initially did not want to accept the decision. Only later did both sides agree to the separation.

For now, Reis is still under contract with Bulgarian top club Ludogorets, where his deal runs until 2027. He has made a strong start to the season there: after nine matches, the record stands at seven wins and two draws. That leaves Ludogorets second in the table. A fee would therefore likely be required for a move to Turkey.

If it goes through, Reis would be coaching a genuine superstar at Trabzonspor: Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian left Liverpool FC in the summer after nine years and joined the Turkish club on a free transfer. Trabzonspor's start to the season, however, has been mixed.

Ferencvaros Budapest outclassed the club in the Europa League play-offs, winning 5-0 on aggregate, and they are currently only ninth in the league. Salah himself has at least already scored four goals in seven competitive appearances for his new club.