Not even the most optimistic in Bavaria could have predicted this. The outlines of a terrifying attacking duo have begun to take shape in the corridors of Bayern Munich, bringing together England's Harry Kane and Norway's Erling Haaland, and all this upon the ruins of a historic crisis striking Manchester City.

English reports claim the Bavarian club is preparing a huge offer for Haaland, 26, should he become available, capitalising on the harsh ruling that found Manchester City guilty on 114 charges relating to financial misconduct.

Haaland signed a legendary ten-year contract running until 2034 with City. Yet his future at the Etihad has grown uncertain, with regulations granting many of the club's stars the right to tear up their contracts and seek other opportunities should the team be relegated to the first division or below.

Bayern dream of an unstoppable duo

European football expert Andy Brassell believes Bayern will push with all their might to land the Norwegian if City's relegation is confirmed. In comments carried by Britain's "The Sun", he said: "Before Haaland's move to City, Bayern made him a tempting financial offer the like of which they had never made to any player, even though the prevailing view was that the Bavarian club had moved past the stage of buying big stars in Germany".

Such a move would be shocking by any measure, especially after Haaland spent three seasons in the shirt of traditional rivals Borussia Dortmund before his departure to England. But the sporting incentive is enormous. He would form a lethal duo with England captain Harry Kane, 33, who is preparing to sign a new three-year contract with Bayern.

Real Madrid enter the fray

Manchester City maintain their innocence and lodged an appeal against the conviction last week. Even so, Europe's giants have already begun to move, with Real Madrid also expected to weigh up a swoop for Haaland if he is put up for sale.

Brassell concluded: "I know some will look at Real Madrid's current squad, led by Kylian Mbappé and sitting fourth in La Liga after seven matches, and ask where Haaland would fit in. They will certainly find him a place".



