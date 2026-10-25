On Sunday afternoon, United lost 3-0 at home to AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League. It was the Red Devils' fifth-heaviest home defeat in their Premier League history.

"It's a difficult situation. What happens next? I don't know," United coach Carrick said after the final whistle, according to the Telegraph. "I will always do what is best for this football club. That won't change now. I love my job. I love the responsibility. But we have to wait and see what happens next." Carrick knows this latest setback could cost him his job.

United sit 16th after eight matchdays and risk losing touch with the top four early on. They have also lost two of their first three matches in the Champions League league phase.

Bruno Fernandes had publicly criticised Carrick's tactics

After the 4-1 defeat in the Champions League in Como during the week, captain Bruno Fernandes publicly questioned the Englishman's tactics. Carrick responded by leaving Fernandes on the bench for the full 90 minutes against Bournemouth. It didn't help.

Bournemouth had been anything but fearsome so far this season. Rayan gave German coach Marco Rose's side the lead in the 38th minute, before Marcus Tavernier added another shortly afterwards (43rd). By the time Evanilson made it 3-0 in the 71st minute, the result was already settled.

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Carrick played for United from 2006 to 2018 and initially took over on an interim basis in January after Ruben Amorim's dismissal. His side excelled for the rest of last season, so United gave the 45-year-old the job permanently and a two-year contract until 2028.

Manchester United: Will Julian Nagelsmann succeed Michael Carrick?

Now, however, an early exit looks increasingly likely. His lap of honour at Old Trafford after the defeat to Bournemouth looked like a farewell, and fans applauded him. The players faced loud boos on their way to the dressing room as supporters turned their anger on them.

Should Carrick leave, Julian Nagelsmann is among the candidates to succeed him. The 39-year-old has been without a coaching job since his departure as Germany coach following the disastrous World Cup in the summer. It would be his first job outside Germany.