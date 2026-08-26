Al-Ahli Saudi took their first steady steps towards global glory on Wednesday, booking a place in the second stage of the FIFA Club Challenge Cup 2026 with a valuable 1-0 win over New Zealand's Auckland FC in the play-off in Jeddah.

The victory sets up a fiery meeting with CAF Champions League holders Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa. There is no room for a draw. The clash takes place on 19 September at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

Everything hangs on the result. The winner lifts the Africa-Asia-Pacific Cup and earns a direct seat in the Challenge Cup, one more step towards the bigger dream.

Another heavyweight tie awaits on the other side of the draw. Mexico's Toluca, the CONCACAF champions, meet the Copa Libertadores winners from South America on 9 December in the Derby of the Americas Cup. Whoever comes through will face the Africa-Asia-Pacific Cup champion on 12 December in the Challenge Cup.

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Win that and the reward is the biggest stage of all. The Challenge Cup champion goes into the final against European holders Paris Saint-Germain in the FIFA Club Challenge Cup final on 16 December 2026. FIFA will announce the central venue for the tournament's last three matches at a later date.